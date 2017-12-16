Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Director Marc Montagner Sells 5,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Marc Montagner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ CCOI) traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 675,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,974. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,152.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 63.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,919.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 66.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Macquarie lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.77.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

