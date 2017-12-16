CNX Resources (CNX) Given Media Impact Score of -0.03

Media stories about CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNX Resources earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 42.2087974192798 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of CNX Resources (NYSE CNX) traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,210.73, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.00 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc, is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

