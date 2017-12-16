CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,776 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.57% of CMS Energy worth $74,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,091,000 after purchasing an additional 764,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,533,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,476,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,424,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,018,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,344,000 after purchasing an additional 596,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,534,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13,835.54, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

In related news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Mengebier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

