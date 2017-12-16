Citigroup Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (H) to Buy

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.20 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE H) opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8,364.26, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 49,173 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $3,517,836.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,508,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 14,104 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $987,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,001 shares of company stock worth $68,120,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/citigroup-upgrades-hyatt-hotels-h-to-buy.html.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.