Citigroup Inc. (C) Position Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,705,000 after purchasing an additional 205,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,718.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 195,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group set a $81.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) opened at $74.77 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $195,444.63, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

