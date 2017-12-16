Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Short Interest Update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,141,364 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 45,463,159 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,338,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $578,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,914 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,511.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $188,800.00, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Short Interest Update” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/cisco-systems-inc-csco-short-interest-update.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.