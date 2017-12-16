China Life Insurance (LFC) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LFC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of China Life Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 597,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116,870.00, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $17.85.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance.
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.