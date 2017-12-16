Chico’s FAS (CHS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 3,350,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,947,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1,091.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $532.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.77 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 108.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 48.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 457,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chico’s FAS (CHS) Trading Down 6.7%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/chicos-fas-chs-trading-down-6-7.html.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.