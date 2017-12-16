Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 5,327 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2,355.87, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.02. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 79.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.28%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Main Street Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

