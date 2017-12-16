Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 12,836 Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 310,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,020.00, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.51. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Western Gas Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

WGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

