Chevron Corporation (CVX) Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,842 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.21% of Chevron worth $412,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 133.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 438.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Chevron to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vetr lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.92 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.22.

In other Chevron news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,511,576.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 116,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $13,472,443.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,646.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,540,822. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) opened at $119.73 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,032.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $36.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

