Chemours Co (CC) Insider Christian W. Siemer Sells 15,088 Shares

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) insider Christian W. Siemer sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $714,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Chemours Co (NYSE CC) traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.04. 2,994,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.19. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $8,793.40, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.38.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 116.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chemours by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.