Charter Financial (CHFN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Get Charter Financial alerts:

Shares of Charter Financial (CHFN) traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. 73,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,532. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.39. Charter Financial has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Charter Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charter Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other Charter Financial news, insider Lee Washam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Financial by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Charter Financial by 209.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/charter-financial-chfn-downgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Charter Financial Company Profile

Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for CharterBank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans and investment securities, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.