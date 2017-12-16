Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Charter Communications posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $354.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.21.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.61 per share, with a total value of $1,003,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,316.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 4,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ CHTR) traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.31. 3,139,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,792.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $282.54 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

