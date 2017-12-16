Chanticleer (BURG) Trading Up 6.7%

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 619,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,800% from the average daily volume of 32,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chanticleer Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating and franchising fast casual dining concepts domestically and internationally. The Company’s brands include Hooters, American Burger Company (ABC), BGR: the Burger Joint (BGR), BT’s Burger Joint (BT), Little Big Burger (LBB) and Just Fresh.

