CH Bailey (LON:BLEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CH Bailey had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of £271 million during the quarter.

CH Bailey (BLEY) opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.92) on Friday. CH Bailey has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($2.09).

Get CH Bailey alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Fielding bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £2,828.64 ($3,807.05).

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/ch-bailey-bley-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

C.H. Bailey plc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in various activities, including the development and operation of properties in the commercial, retail and hospitality sectors in the Mediterranean Basin and South and East Africa, and engineering in the United Kingdom. Its segments include Engineering, Tourism and serviced units, Investment and development property, and Management.

Receive News & Ratings for CH Bailey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CH Bailey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.