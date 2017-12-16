CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CF Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,203,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,108,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in CF Industries by 12,161.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,050,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,220 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 190.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 731,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 679.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 711,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 619,928 shares during the last quarter.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

