Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of SunCoke Energy Partners worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SXCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 18,182 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $304,184.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 873,086 shares of company stock worth $15,126,192.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) remained flat at $$17.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 154,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,658. The company has a market cap of $788.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.95 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.594 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.35%.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

