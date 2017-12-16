Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CFO Nicholas Lahanas Sells 7,119 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $276,074.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1,940.00, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.07 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 143.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sidoti cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

