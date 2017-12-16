Centene (CNC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.47-5.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $60-60.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Centene also updated its FY17 guidance to $4.86-5.04 EPS.

Centene (NYSE CNC) opened at $94.86 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,087.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Centene had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Centene will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.11.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $376,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

