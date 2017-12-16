Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (CEL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cellcom Israel worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $961.78, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.08. Cellcom Israel, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/cellcom-israel-ltd-cel-shares-sold-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cellular telephone services. The Company offers fixed-line services. The Company operates in two segments: Cellular and Fixed-line. The cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.