Celgene (CELG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann restated their buy rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a report released on Wednesday. Leerink Swann currently has a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Celgene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Celgene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.21.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ CELG) traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,719,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,085. Celgene has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85,219.19, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,130,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.5% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Celgene (CELG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Leerink Swann” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/celgene-celg-earns-buy-rating-from-leerink-swann.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.