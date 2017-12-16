Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Kemet Corporation (KEM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemet by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,789,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,008,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,503,000 after purchasing an additional 179,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,748,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 202,892 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemet by 1,622.5% during the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,111,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemet by 1,972.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 714,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $855.31, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 3.44. Kemet Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Kemet (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. Kemet had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kemet Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kemet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kemet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Kemet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Kemet in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 21,903 shares of Kemet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $352,200.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemet

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

