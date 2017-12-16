Cass Information Systems (CASS) CEO Eric H. Brunngraber Sells 3,268 Shares

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) CEO Eric H. Brunngraber sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $204,282.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,649. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $772.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 84,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

