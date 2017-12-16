Carolina Financial (CARO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 542,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,060. The company has a market cap of $766.18, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director Robert M. Moise sold 3,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,601.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Carolina Financial (CARO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/carolina-financial-caro-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through CresCom Bank (the Bank), a state-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through three segments: community banking, wholesale mortgage banking (mortgage banking) and other. The Company’s community banking segment provides traditional banking services offered through CresCom Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.