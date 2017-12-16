Carl Ribeiro Sells 700 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Carl Ribeiro sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,528. The company has a market cap of $1,888.09, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $76.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

