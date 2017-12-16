Capita (CPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 565 ($7.60) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.09) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.20) price objective (down previously from GBX 640 ($8.61)) on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 640 ($8.61) to GBX 580 ($7.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 572.57 ($7.71).
Shares of Capita (CPI) traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 404.40 ($5.44). 6,206,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 397.90 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 721 ($9.70).
In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell bought 3,400 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($26,541.05). Also, insider Matthew Lester bought 8,698 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £49,578.60 ($66,727.59). Insiders bought 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,484 over the last three months.
About Capita
Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.