Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider John Kenneth Brooks Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.35, for a total value of C$137,610.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$230.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,850. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$188.36 and a 52 week high of C$232.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$226.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$230.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$262.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$232.58.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

