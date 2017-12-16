Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,369 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $49,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,444,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 148.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13,548.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5,086.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM ) opened at $92.72 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41,235.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

