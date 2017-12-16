California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $40,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,293.83, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $681,289.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,686.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $1,566,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,038 shares of company stock valued at $22,504,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-cuts-stake-in-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.