California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 101,888 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 101,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Blackstone Group worth $39,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE BX) opened at $31.41 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,006.30, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Vetr lowered Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $632,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,637.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 800 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-101888-shares-of-blackstone-group-lp-bx.html.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.