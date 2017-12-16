Burberry Group (BURBY) to Issue $0.14 None Dividend

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

