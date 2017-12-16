Bunzl (BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,590 ($34.86) to GBX 2,540 ($34.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bunzl in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,250 ($30.28) price target on the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,505 ($33.71) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,321.40 ($31.24).

Shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,016 ($27.13). The company had a trading volume of 3,013,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,007 ($27.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,472 ($33.27).

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($29.68) per share, for a total transaction of £66,150 ($89,030.96). Also, insider Frank van Zanten bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,135 ($28.73) per share, for a total transaction of £192,150 ($258,613.73).

