Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Director John L. Hall II Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John L. Hall II acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,170,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,248. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.28, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/brookline-bancorp-inc-brkl-director-john-l-hall-ii-buys-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.