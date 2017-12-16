Brokers Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Continental Resources ( NYSE CLR ) opened at $47.20 on Friday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17,769.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $726.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $958,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CLR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/brokers-set-expectations-for-continental-resources-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-clr.html.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.