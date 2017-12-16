Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 13th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.43.

Shares of Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX ) opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.19.

In related news, insider Richard James Elton Williams bought 27,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$490,616.94. Also, Director Kelvin Paul Michael Dushnisky bought 56,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,019,492.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

