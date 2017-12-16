Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 153,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $450.24, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 0.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.26.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Target Price at $11.25” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/brokerages-set-lindblad-expeditions-holdings-inc-lind-target-price-at-11-25.html.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.