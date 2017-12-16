Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 153,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $450.24, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 0.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

