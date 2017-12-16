Brokerages Set Biogen Inc (BIIB) PT at $344.57

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.57.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Biogen from $328.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $317.36 per share, with a total value of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,107,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,913,612,000 after purchasing an additional 415,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,534,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,944,171,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,721,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,104,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,390,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,017,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,731,000 after purchasing an additional 223,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,000. Biogen has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $348.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70,290.00, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

