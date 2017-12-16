Brokerages Set Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Price Target at $5.00

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJMPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashmore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Ashmore Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities downgraded Ashmore Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ashmore Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS AJMPF) remained flat at $$5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ashmore Group has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

About Ashmore Group

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets in emerging markets across the globe.

