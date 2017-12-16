Brokerages Expect A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for A. Schulman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. A. Schulman reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that A. Schulman will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. Schulman.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.91 million. A. Schulman had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SHLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Longbow Research upgraded A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. Schulman in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLM. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. Schulman by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in A. Schulman by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of A. Schulman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. Schulman (NASDAQ SHLM) traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 816,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,045.77, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. A. Schulman has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $39.85.

A. Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

