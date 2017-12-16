Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.71 Million

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $55.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.61 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $56.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $55.71 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $230.09 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 120.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 153,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,244. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.24, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

