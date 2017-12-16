Brokerages Anticipate Frank’s International N.V. (FI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frank’s International.
Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Frank’s International (FI) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 845,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,902. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
In other Frank’s International news, major shareholder G. Mosing Family L.L. Kendall sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,005,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $4,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,990.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,098,897 shares of company stock worth $33,464,073. 77.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 161,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Frank’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Frank’s International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frank’s International Company Profile
Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.
