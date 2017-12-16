Brokerages Anticipate Frank’s International N.V. (FI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FI. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Frank’s International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frank’s International in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of Frank’s International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on shares of Frank’s International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Frank’s International (FI) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 845,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,902. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

In other Frank’s International news, major shareholder G. Mosing Family L.L. Kendall sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,005,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $4,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,990.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,098,897 shares of company stock worth $33,464,073. 77.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 161,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Frank’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Frank’s International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

