British Empire Trust PLC (BTEM) Insider Calum Thomson Purchases 1,000 Shares

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) insider Calum Thomson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,160 ($9,636.61).

Shares of British Empire Trust PLC (LON BTEM) opened at GBX 720 ($9.69) on Friday. British Empire Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 611.50 ($8.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 736.50 ($9.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from British Empire Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

British Empire Trust plc, formerly British Empire Securities and General Trust plc, is a closed-end investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

