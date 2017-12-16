BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.80 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,297 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,368,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,014,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,570,000 after acquiring an additional 595,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,220,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,304,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,993,000 after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,926,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,144,000 after acquiring an additional 701,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,815.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.34 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 125.58%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

In other news, insider Milton Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

