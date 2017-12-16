Boston Scientific (BSX) and Viveve Medical (VIVE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

This table compares Boston Scientific and Viveve Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $8.39 billion 4.22 $347.00 million $0.61 42.26 Viveve Medical $7.14 million 13.88 -$20.11 million ($2.16) -2.36

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Viveve Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 13 1 2.88 Viveve Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $30.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Viveve Medical has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 103.92%. Given Viveve Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 9.55% 23.60% 9.24% Viveve Medical -257.58% -275.77% -102.12%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Viveve Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology. It operates in three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management and MedSurg. Its Cardiovascular segment consists of Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions businesses. Rhythm Management consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management and Electrophysiology businesses. MedSurg consists of Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation businesses. Its Interventional Cardiology product offerings include balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters and embolic protection devices and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories. Physicians attach the single-use treatment tip to the handpiece, which is connected to the console. The generator authenticates the treatment tip and programs the system for the desired treatment without further physician intervention. The treatment is performed in a physician’s office, in less than 30 minutes, and does not require the use of anesthesia. Geneveve is indicated for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.