Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM) VP David L. Grinnell Sells 1,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $187.45. 239,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,822. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,175.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 15.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 34.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.27.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

