Bollard Group LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 84,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,652,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 106,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $623,872.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,008.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $136,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 178,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,184.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at $67.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Company has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $42,687.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.55%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

