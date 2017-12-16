Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) CFO Peter Hovenier Sells 25,000 Shares

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CFO Peter Hovenier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Peter Hovenier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Peter Hovenier sold 10,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Peter Hovenier sold 25,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $612,750.00.
Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ WIFI) traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 441,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.
