BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) a $68.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. 22,580,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,642,164. The firm has a market cap of $152,595.72, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.97%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

