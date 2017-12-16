Blue Granite Capital LLC Takes $236,000 Position in American Express Company (AXP)

Blue Granite Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $99.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 30,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,385.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $926,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,094,717. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE AXP) opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,325.84, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/blue-granite-capital-llc-takes-236000-position-in-american-express-company-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.